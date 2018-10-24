Malay Mail

British court blocks US attempt to extradite former HSBC trader

Published 15 minutes ago on 24 October 2018

US prosecutors is seeking to extradite former HSBC trader Stuart Scott to face fraud charges over allegations that he and a colleague defrauded client Cairn Energy in a US$3.5 billion currency trade in 2011. — Reuters pic
LONDON, Oct 24 — Britain’s Supreme Court has blocked an appeal by US prosecutors seeking to extradite former HSBC trader Stuart Scott to face fraud charges over allegations that he and a colleague defrauded client Cairn Energy in a US$3.5 billion (RM14.5 billion) currency trade in 2011.

All avenues of appeal have been exhausted, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn told the judge presiding over the US case against Scott in a letter seen by Reuters.

Scott’s lawyer declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. — Reuters

