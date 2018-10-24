British court blocks US attempt to extradite former HSBC trader

US prosecutors is seeking to extradite former HSBC trader Stuart Scott to face fraud charges over allegations that he and a colleague defrauded client Cairn Energy in a US$3.5 billion currency trade in 2011. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 24 — Britain’s Supreme Court has blocked an appeal by US prosecutors seeking to extradite former HSBC trader Stuart Scott to face fraud charges over allegations that he and a colleague defrauded client Cairn Energy in a US$3.5 billion (RM14.5 billion) currency trade in 2011.

All avenues of appeal have been exhausted, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn told the judge presiding over the US case against Scott in a letter seen by Reuters.

Scott’s lawyer declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. — Reuters