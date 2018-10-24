Malaysia, Thailand cross-border trading to be round-the-clock, says Dr M

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha hold a joint press conference in Bangkok October 24, 2018. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, Oct 24 — Malaysia and Thailand have agreed to open up their borders for 24-hour cross-border trading, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced today.

Putrajaya will also be constructing two bridges connecting Kelantan to the border to encourage the trade, he told a joint press conference with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at Thailand’s Government House here.

Pointing out that trade is an important stimulus for a country’s economy, the Dr Mahathir said that effort will be made to see that the project materialises despite the current problems with road alignment.

“We will work to see that borders, at Bukit Kayu Hitam, for example, will be made easy for access for Thai nationals and also Thai goods into Malaysia, and vice versa.

“In order to ensure this is done, we will operate the border crossing for 24 hours a day, so there will be no delay when goods are transported.

“We will also construct two bridges in Pengkalan Kubor in Kelantan and second, in Sungai Golok-Rantau Panjang, also in Kelantan.

“There are some little problems of alignment of roads, but this we can solve between us,” he said.

MORE TO COME