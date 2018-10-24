Cameron Highlands hit by second major landslide in 10 days

KUANTAN, Oct 24 — Another major landslide is reported to have occurred in Cameron Highlands, this time at Batu 51, Kuala Terla and cutting off Kampung Raja from Tanah Rata, the administrative centre of the highlands.

Cameron Highlands police chief DSP Ashari Abu Samah in a statement said the landslide occurred at about 5pm today and had forced off a four-wheel-drive vehicle parked by the side of the road into a ditch.

However, he said no casualties were reported and the Public Works Department and Roadcare personnel were doing cleaning work to reopen the road to traffic.

He added that Fire and Rescue Department personnel were on hand to monitor the situation and extend assistance.

On October 14, three Myanmar farm workers were buried alive in a landslide that also occurred in Kuala Terla. — Bernama