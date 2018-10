US National Security Advisor John Bolton said Russia's meddling had 'backfired'. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Oct 24 —The United States is not currently considering imposing additional sanctions on Russia, US President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton said today, according to Russian news agency Interfax.

Bolton said yesterday that Russian meddling in US elections had backfired on Moscow, providing a lesson to the Kremlin: "Don't mess with American elections." — Reuters