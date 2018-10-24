Parliament lobby cordoned off after minister trips on cables

The cordon along Parliament lobby where MPs exit from the hall into the lobby. — Picture by Kenneth Tee

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — A cordon has been set up in Parliament lobby after a Cabinet member almost fell after he tripped on stray camera cables when the press stopped him for an interview on Monday.

Malaysiakini quoted Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming as saying the cordon was placed where MPs exit the Dewan Rakyat to the main lobby to ensure safe passage.

“We want to be media friendly, that’s why we have allocated the main lobby for reporters to doorstop lawmakers to ask questions.

“But we must prioritise safety to prevent untoward incidents and must not also forget that we have a 93-year-old prime minister.

“We have the utmost care for his safety, and what if someone pushes him by accident,” he said in Parliament today.

Nga said the cordon was temporary and could be removed if the situation improved as the safety of those in Parliament was constantly monitored.

On Monday, Education Minister Maszlee Malik almost lost his footing after tripping on a camera cable while answering questions from reporters.