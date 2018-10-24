Tougher hockey Tigers under Roelant Oltmans

Oltmans (right) creating a more resolute Tigers. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Oct 24 — Roelant Oltmans’ impact as coach is starting to show — Malaysia continued their unbeaten record under him with a goalless Asian Champions Trophy draw against India yesterday.

The Dutchman took charge on October 1, replacing Stephen van Huizen, to bring the Tigers up a level after recent near-misses at major tournaments.

Malaysia finished runners-up at last year’s Asia Cup and settled for silver at last month’s Asian Games following a heartbreaking shootout loss to Japan.

Defensive frailty was blamed for that defeat as Malaysia were leading the final 5-2 with 11 minutes to go.

The Japanese drew level but Malaysia went ahead again only to let them equalise with 20.4s left as the match ended 6-6. The shootout went Japan’s way 3-1.

Malaysia also conceded 14 goals in just seven matches in Jakarta.

But since Oltmans’ arrival, they have tightened up at the back, letting in only three in four games in Muscat while scoring 10.

They also exacted revenge over Japan, beating them 3-0 in the opener and booked their semifinal spot with two games to spare after a third straight win — 4-2 over South Korea on Monday.

Oltmans told Bernama after the India game: “I’m proud of our performance, especially in defence.

“The players worked hard and showed a lot of discipline in denying India space.”

Malaysia even played with 10 players for a period due to Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Jalil’s yellow card.

But Oltmans said they managed the situation well.

“We came under pressure in the last phase after the yellow,” the 64-year-old told asiahockey.org

“Otherwise, the game was more or less what we expected.”

Malaysia have 10 points, as many as leaders India, who scored 13 goals more.

Oltmans may choose to rest some key players for their last pool match against Pakistan tonight (10.55pm) with the semis to come on Saturday.