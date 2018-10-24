FGV appoints chairman as interim CEO

Datuk Wira Azhar Abdul Hamid will act the Interim CEO until a new CEO is appointed. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — FGV Holdings Bhd today announced the appointment of its Chairman, Datuk Wira Azhar Abdul Hamid, as the Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) until a new CEO is appointed.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, FGV said the appointment on an interim basis has been concurred by the Minister of Finance (Incorporated).

The Special Board Committee 2, which took over the responsibilities to perform the functions of the group president/chief executive officer since September 18 is hereby disbanded, FGV said.

FGV said Azhar’s current role as chairman of the FGV board remained unchanged. — Bernama