MACC raids Irwan Serigar’s house

Former Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah (centre) at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters in Putrajaya October 24, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 24 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today raided the house of former secretary-general of the Treasury, Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah at Precinct 8, here.

Irwan Serigar was taken by a team of five MACC officials in a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) to his house at 4.30pm.

Earlier, at about 3.30pm, Irwan Serigar was called to the MACC headquarters to complete the final process of investigation.

According to a statement from the MACC, Irwan Serigar and former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak will be charged tomorrow regarding investigations into several cases of breach of trust involving Malaysian government funds.

The raid on Irwan Serigar’s house lasted 15 minutes before he was taken back to the MACC headquarters.

When leaving the house, the MACC officers were seen to carry a briefcase and two pairs of coats belonging to Irwan Serigar.

There was a slight commotion when reporters and photographers who were outside Irwan Serigar’s house to record the raiding session were prevented from doing so by family members who asked them to delete the photographs taken. — Bernama