SoundCloud tracks can now be shared on Instagram Stories

You can now share your favourite SoundCloud bops on Instagram. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 24 — Instead of screenshotting that song you want to share, SoundCloud’s new integration with Instagram lets you upload the track directly to your story.

SoundCloud announced yesterday that Instagram stories can now broadcast your favorite tracks. With just a couple of taps on your screen, the world can listen to your music in a snap.

Sharing your bops with your followers is as simple as going into your SoundCloud menu, tapping “Share,” and choosing to “Share to Instagram Stories.” When users are scrolling through their Instagram stories and come across your shared track, all they have to do is tap, “Play on SoundCloud” to be redirected to the SoundCloud app and listen.

In the era of social media fame, platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube have been igniting and establishing artists’ careers. Now, with an easier method to share your own music with followers and beyond, musicians can promote their music and “get fan feedback faster than ever.”

Last May, Spotify released a feature that works similarly, but of course, only with tracks in the Spotify database. Just a month later in June, Instagram added the ability to add licensed background music to your posts. The new SoundCloud integration brings more flexibility to your music sharing options — no license necessary.

The feature is available now through the most recent releases of the SoundCloud and Instagram mobile apps for iOS and Android. For music enthusiasts, this is another opportunity to discover new beats. For artists, it’s another chance to promote your SoundCloud tracks in an even easier way. — AFP-Relaxnews