Pahang man arrested for offensive comment on cops’ deaths

Pahang Commercial Criminal Investigation Department head Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the suspect was arrested yesterday. — Reuters pic

KUANTAN, Oct 24 — Police have detained a 27-year-old man for posting an offensive comment on Facebook on an incident in which two policemen were killed in a road crash on the East Coast Expressway yesterday.

Pahang Commercial Criminal Investigation Department head Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the suspect, who works as a labourer at a fish jetty, was arrested at a house in Kampung Parit Tengah, Pekan near here at 10.30pm yesterday.

He said the labourer was arrested following a report that the posting could tarnish the image of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

Mohd Wazir said a Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime handphone and two sim cards were seized from the suspect.

The suspect is in remand for four days for investigation under Section 233 (1) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, he added.

In the road crash which occurred yesterday, two policemen were killed after their patrol car skidded and crashed into a metal guardrail at KM183 of the East Coast Highway near Maran.

Sergeant Major Roslan Maon, 50, and Constable Watson Edin, 23, were providing escort for vehicles transporting the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination papers from Bentong to Kuantan when the accident occurred at 3.20pm. — Bernama