Irwan Serigar detained overnight by MACC

Former Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah arrives at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters in Putrajaya October 24, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 24 — Former Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today.

According to a MACC source, the 61-year-old was detained after he was summoned to give his statement at the graft busters’ headquarters here.

Irwan will be detained overnight, before being brought to the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court at 7.30am tomorrow to be charged.

Earlier today, Irwan and former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrived at the MACC headquarters to assist the probe into deals involving 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and Abu Dhabi’s International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC).

Najib arrived at the compound at 1.55pm before leaving the compound at 5pm.

The MACC also clarified that they have been granted permission by the Attorney General’s Chambers to charge Irwan, Najib and chief of now-defunct Malaysia External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid tomorrow with criminal breach of trust (CBT).

Najib had earlier claimed trial to 32 separate counts of abuse of power and graft.

Hasanah was previously remanded by the MACC to assist investigations concerning some US$12 million (RM49.9 million) of government funds allegedly embezzled for the general elections.

Previous reports have said Najib, Irwan, and Hasanah were being investigated under Section 409 of the Penal Code, for criminal breach of trust by a public servant or agent.

If convicted, each charge under the offence carries a prison sentence of no less than two years and not more than 20 years, whipping, and also liable to a fine.