ROME, Oct 24 — Italy’s competition authority today said it was fining Apple and Samsung €10 and €5 million (RM47.5 and RM23.7 million) respectively for the “planned obsolescence” of their smartphones.

The ruling is believed to be the first against the manufacturers following accusations worldwide that they encourage operating system updates for older phones which slow them down, thereby encouraging the purchase of new phones. — AFP