Ringgit ends lower as investors remain cautious

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — The ringgit closed lower against the firmer US dollar in line with other emerging currencies today.

Risk appetite continued to retreat amid the extended sell-off in foreign exchange markets, dealers said.

At 6pm, the ringgit stood at 4.1655/1675 versus the greenback from 4.1615/1655 on Tuesday.

FXTM Research Analyst Lukman Otunuga said emerging market currencies were poised to remain an easy target for sellers as geopolitical situations soured investors' risk appetite.

”With risk aversion likely to remain a dominant theme this week amid the mounting geopolitical tensions, this is bad news for EM currencies.

"The selling momentum is set to intensify if the dollar later jumps on potential safe-haven flows,” he said

Meanwhile, Oanda Head of Trading Asia-Pacific Stephen Innes said regional sentiment continues to shift between Beijing’s interventions and the numerous headwinds to trade and global growth.

But regional risk sentiment remains very nervous about buying into the China growth story, keeping local equity sentiment sour, he said.

“The US dollar is expected to continue nudging higher against the ringgit and will test 4.18 levels in the not-too-distant future, perhaps even sooner if oil prices continue to slide.

“Overall, it is a very pedestrian day for the ringgit,” he told Bernama.

However, against other major currencies, the ringgit was traded higher at close today.

It rose against the British pound to 5.3831/3865 from 5.4075/4139 and appreciated against the euro to 4.7549/7589 from 4.7782/7841 on Tuesday.

The local currency improved against the Singapore dollar to 3.0194/0215 from 3.0206/0237 on Tuesday, and vis-a-vis the Japanese yen, the ringgit increased to 3.6977/ 7012 from 3.7050/7103 yesterday. — Bernama