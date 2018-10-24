PM accorded official welcoming ceremony in Bangkok

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad waves as he arrives in Bangkok October 24, 2018, to begin his official visit to Thailand. — Bernama pic

BANGKOK, Oct 24 — Visiting Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was accorded an official welcoming ceremony at the Government House here, which houses the offices of the Thai prime minister and his Cabinet ministers.

Dr Mahathir and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali were greeted on arrival by his Thai counterpart Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha and spouse, Naraporn.

The Malaysian Prime Minister, who arrived in Bangkok earlier in the afternoon, then inspected a guard-of -honour mounted by Thai soldiers.

This is his first official visit to Thailand since becoming Malaysia's seventh prime minister after leading his Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition of political parties to victory in the country’s 14th general election (GE14) on May 9.

He had made five official trips to Thailand during his past tenure as the country's fourth prime minister from 1981 to 2003.

After the official welcoming ceremony, Dr Mahathir and Prayut will hold a restricted and bilateral meeting to discuss issues of common interest between the two countries.

Accompanying the prime minister during the bilateral meeting are Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking and senior government officials.

Meanwhile, Naraporn will host a separate function for Dr Siti Hasmah at Phitsanulok Mansion, the official residence of the prime minister.

Prayut will host an official dinner for his visiting counterpart at Santimaitree Building in the Government House.

Tomorrow, Dr Mahathir is scheduled to meet the chairman of TCC Group Tan Sri Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi and former Thai prime minister Gen Prem Tinsulanonda as well as hold a meeting with the Malaysian diaspora here.

He is also scheduled to give a public lecture on Asean at Chulalongkorn University before departing for home. — Bernama