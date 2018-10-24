BAPE and adidas’ snowboarding team drop new collection

adidas Snowboarding has teamed up with BAPE® on a new collection. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 24 — adidas Snowboarding has revealed a new capsule collection for Fall/Winter 2018, teaming up with iconic Japanese streetwear brand A Bathing Ape® (BAPE®) to add a unique design element to the high performance range.

Adidas has applied BAPE®’s signature “LINE 1ST CAMO,” an outline variation of the original ABC camo, to adidas Snowboarding silhouettes, updating the print for the new season with premium materials, Aurora reflective print details, and adidas Trefoil logo branding.

The collection includes a full range of clothing for a complete winter sport wardrobe, including the BAPE® Tech Hoodie, BAPE® Slopetrotter Pant and BAPE® Snow Jacket. All have been constructed with adidas’s signature technology for performance as well as style, using Climalite® fabric with a durable water-repellent coating for lightweight insulation, a 5k/5k breathable shell construction, and a 10k/10k waterproof fabric to keep you dry on the slopes.

Finally, the 3ST.002 BAPE® snow boots, based on an existing adidas Skateboarding model, have been given the BAPE® treatment with the LINE 1ST allover print for a complete look.

The adidas Snowboarding by BAPE® collection will be released worldwide on November 3, available at select retailers and adidas.com/snowboarding. — AFP-Relaxnews