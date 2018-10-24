AirAsia X records 80pc load factor in Q3

The fleet size of AirAsia X Malaysia remains at 22 Airbus A330s as at end of September 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — AirAsia X Bhd recorded a commendable passenger load factor (PLF) of 80 per cent in the third quarter of 2018 (3Q18), with the number of passengers carried increased one per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to 1,511,625 passengers.

It said the company saw encouraging improvements in passenger load post-general election and managed to weather off the pockets of natural disasters across Indonesia, Japan and Hawaii.

AirAsia X Malaysia’s Available Seat Kilometres (ASK) capacity decreased four per cent y-o-y to 8,806 million due to redeployment of capacity to the North Asia region following capacity management in Australia in February 2018 and termination of Tehran last quarter, the group said in a statement today.

It said during the quarter under review, there was seasonal increase in frequency to selected destinations in Australia (Melbourne, Perth and Sydney) in July, due to term holidays in Australia, while frequency to Honolulu was ramped up to daily flights on the back of stronger demand.

Frequency to Osaka was changed to daily flights to accommodate the daily frequency of flights to Honolulu, while capacity management was executed on Sapporo, Seoul and Taipei due to lean season during the quarter, it added.

“For Kathmandu, the frequency was gradually reduced to accommodate its termination in October 2018 as we consolidate our routes and focus on market dominance in our core countries,” the group said.

It said AirAsia X Malaysia also commenced flights to Amritsar In August, its third city in India, and terminated flights to Maldives in September, as well as transferred Kaohsiung to AirAsia Malaysia.

The fleet size of AirAsia X Malaysia remains at 22 Airbus A330s as at end of September 2018, it said.

On the associates, the group said AirAsia X Thailand reported a commendable PLF of 87 per cent and carried 492,205 passengers -- a substantial increase of 36 per cent y-o-y.

In 3Q18, AirAsia X Thailand ramped up its frequency to Osaka in August, which is now flying twice daily on the back of high demands, the group said.

It said Thailand’s ASK capacity surged 43 per cent y-o-y in the third quarter and it took delivery of one aircraft during the quarter, bringing its fleet size to eight Airbus A330s as at end of September 2018.

On the other hand, the group said AirAsia X Indonesia posted a PLF of 80 per cent, unchanged from last year and carried 108,700 passengers in 3Q18.

The fleet size for Indonesia remains at two A330s, bringing the total fleet size of AirAsia X Group to 32 Airbus A330s as at end of September 2018, it added. — Bernama