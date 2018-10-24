Source: Rosmah to give statement to police on 1MDB tomorrow

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives to give a statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Putrajaya October 3, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor is expected to present herself to the police tomorrow for her statement to be recorded in connection with the investigation into alleged misappropriation of funds from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

According to a source, Rosmah will be quizzed by the Anti-Money Laundering Crime Investigation Team at Menara KPJ, Jalan Tun Razak here in the morning.

“Indeed, she will be coming tomorrow to give her statement,” said the source when contacted today.

The source, however, declined to mention the exact time.

On October 4, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the police may call Rosmah to record her statement on various cases including 1MDB. — Bernama