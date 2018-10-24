Policeman usual chatty self before sudden death, says aunt

Police remove S. Pritviraj’s body that was found near the police quarters in Pekan Baru police station in Ipoh October 24, 2018.

IPOH, Oct 24 — The family of the policeman, who was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head, are shocked over his death as he was his usual chatty self when he spoke to his mother yesterday.

An aunt of S. Pritviraj, who declined to be named, said he had called his mother on the telephone.

“He would call his mother every two days to update her on his daily affairs.

“The family is devastated as he did not sound distressed nor did he say he was facing problems at work,” she said.

Malay Mail reported earlier that the 29-year-old corporal was found dead outside the Pekan Baru police station’s quarters at 7.55am today by a general worker.

Police believed he was shot with a gun assigned to him.

Speaking to reporters when met at Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun mortuary where Pritviraj’s body was sent for a post-mortem examination, the aunt said Pritviraj was the second child of five siblings.

“He had always wanted to be a policeman. He was attracted to the force because his grandfather was attached with the Navy,” she said, adding that Pritviraj, a bachelor, had been a policeman since 2009.

Pritviraj, she added, was very focused on his job.

“He only visited his family once a month,” she added.

His body was later brought to his Kajang home for funeral services.