MACC: Najib, Irwan and Hasanah to be charged with CBT tomorrow

Datuk Seri Najib Razak leaves MACC headquarters in Putrajaya October 24, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and two former ranking government officials will be charged in court tomorrow with offences related to criminal breach of trust (CBT), the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said today.

The commission said in a statement that Najib and former Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah are required to present themselves at the Sessions Court here at 7.30am.

“The MACC has obtained the permission of the Attorney General’s Chambers to go ahead and charge Najib and Irwan in court tomorrow.

“Both of them will be charged together concerning investigations of several CBT cases which were allegedly committed by them that involved government properties,” the statement read.

The two men were questioned at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya today to assist in the probe into deals involving 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and Abu Dhabi’s International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC).

Najib had earlier claimed trial to 32 separate counts of abuse of power and graft.

Also being hauled to court tomorrow is director-general of the now defunct Malaysia External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO), Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid, who MACC says will be charged with similar CBT offences which involve government’s coffers.

Hasanah was previously remanded by the MACC to assist investigations concerning some US$12 million (RM49.9 million) of government funds allegedly embezzled for the general elections.

Previous reports have said Najib, Irwan, and Hasanah were being investigated under Section 409 of the Penal Code, for criminal breach of trust by a public servant or agent.

If convicted, each charge under the offence carries a prison sentence of no less than two years and not more than 20 years, whipping, and also liable to a fine.