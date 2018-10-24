PKR issues warning letters to minister, two MPs over party election complaints

A man walks past a poster of PKR candidates during the Federal Territories PKR election in Kepong October 7, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — PKR Complaints, Appeal and Disciplinary Committee has issued warning letters to one of its ministers and two of its MPs over complaints issued against them.

According to Malaysiakini, the three individuals are Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar, Johor Baru MP Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir and Hulu Selangor MP June Leow Hsiad Hui.

The report said that the committee, however, did not state any reasons, besides saying that the complaints of election offences against them had been accepted.

Both Jayakumar and Leow are contesting a seat on the PKR central leadership council, while Akmal defended his position as Johor Baru PKR division leader in the state party polls on September 30.

Akmal had been accused by fellow contender Richard Tan of “coaching” members on voting day, but he denied the allegation.

The committee said it would issue a warning letter against Akmal, but will maintain the Johor Baru results.

The disciplinary committee had a meeting on October 17, but only issued the decisions reached at the meeting today.

PKR party elections have been plagued with issues involving its e-voting system and alleged membership discrepancies, among others.