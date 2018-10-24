Coach latest brand to go fur-free

A model walks the runway for the Coach Fall 2018 Show at Basketball City on February 13, 2018 in New York City. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 24 — Coach has become the latest luxury fashion label to step away from the fur.

The US heritage brand has announced that it will no longer use animal fur in its collections, falling in line with a multitude of major houses to have made the same move over the past year.

“The decision to go fur-free is a truly meaningful milestone for the brand,” said Coach President and CEO Joshua Schulman in a statement. According to Schulman, the new approach is part of a more general sustainable and ethical approach the house announced plans to adopt back in 2015.

The news was welcomed by the animal charity Humane Society International (HSI) UK, whose director Claire Bass said: “HSI is delighted that another fashion heavy-weight, Coach, has decided to drop fur from its collections and it’s 100 per cent the right thing to do. The last 18-months have seen an unprecedented number of fashion’s biggest brands going fur-free, and there is no question that they are on the right side of history.”



In denouncing the use of animal fur, Coach joins a rapidly growing cohort of luxury brands to have shunned the practice over the last year or so, including Diane von Furstenberg, Burberry, John Galliano, Versace, Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo and Gucci. Several luxury heavyweights such as Armani, Hugo Boss, and Stella McCartney have already been operating fur-free models for some time, while September saw the Los Angeles City Council vote unanimously to ban the sale of the material within the city limits. — AFP-Relaxnews