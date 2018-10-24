Kedah laksa stall can reopen if it passes muster, says ministry

A total of 83 cases of food poisoning including two deaths were reported following the consumption of laksa purchased at the premises on October 8. — Shutterstock pic

SUNGAI PETANI, Oct 24 — The ‘laksa kebok’ stall in Kampung Landak, Baling, which was ordered to be temporarily shut down by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on October 8 following reports of food contamination, will be allowed to operate again if it complies with all the directives issued by ministry.

Kedah Health Director Datuk Dr Norhizan Ismail said officials from the Baling District Health Office would conduct a compliance check at the stall before giving the green light.

“If the District Health Office is satisfied with the action taken by the stall operator, then the operator will be allowed to re-open the stall.

“In addition, after holding discussions with the (Kedah) State Health Department, the District Health Office will complete the investigation papers in accordance with the procedures set out,” he told reporters after the enforcement operation for the Amendment to Rules and Regulations Governing Alcoholic Beverages here today.

A total of 83 cases of food poisoning including two deaths were reported following the consumption of laksa purchased at the premises on October 8.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement on October 21 said that investigations and laboratory results showed that the food poisoning was due to the Salmonella enterica serovar Weltevreden bacteria. — Bernama