Bus driver in fatal crash fined RM7,000

PETALING JAYA, Oct 24 — A senior citizen was fined RM7,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here today for driving a tour bus in a reckless manner, resulting it to crash into five vehicles and caused the death of one person three years ago.

Magistrate Mohamad Ikhwan Mohd Nasir meted out the fine on Mat Isa Abdullah, 60, after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Mat Isa, who is no longer employed, paid the fine.

He had pleaded guilty to an amended charge with reckless driving of a tour bus on the North-South Expressway at 4.30pm on July 16, 2015.

The charge, under Section 43 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, provides a maximum fine of RM10,000 and is liable to imprisonment for up to 12 months.

In mitigation, Mat Isa asked not to be sent to jail because of his old age.

Based on the facts of the case, Mat Isa had crashed the bus he was driving into the rear of a lorry, before it skidded and crashed into a road divider before entering into the opposite lane and crashed into four cars — a Toyota Vios, a Toyota Estima, a Perodua Kancil and a Proton Iswara.

A passenger in the Toyota Estima died while receiving treatment at Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

Deputy public prosecutor Fazeedah Faik prosecuted. — Bernama