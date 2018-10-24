PKR e-voting process, system flawed, Azmin admits

PKR members use the e-voting system during the party’s polls in Sungai Tua, Selangor October 21, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali has admitted today that complaints lodged against the party’s election online voting or e-voting system shows that the newly introduced system was unstable.

The Gombak MP also urged the Central Election Committee (JPP) to be independent and hold fair and free party elections.

“You can’t deny the fact that there are so many complaints on the ground recently Sarawak has come out with a statutory declaration to show how serious it is... the rigging and also the cheating... the process and the system is not stable.

“So it is the responsibility of JPP to ensure that the whole process is transparent including the system of the e-voting,” he told reporters when met at the Parliament lobby here.

Yesterday, PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the party will maintain its e-voting system despite complaints and claims of irregularities.

MORE TO COME