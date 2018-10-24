Neelofa’s defamation suit against Oh My Media, Rotikaya settled

Naelofa filed separate suits against the online media outlets. ― Instagram/Neelofa pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — The defamation suits filed by popular TV host and actress Neelofa against two news portal operators, Oh My Media and Rotikaya, were settled amicably through the mediation process at the High Court here today.

Neelofa, whose real name is Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor, had filed separate suits against OMM Media Sdn Bhd and Rotikaya Media Sdn Bhd over articles on the launch of her Be Lofa turban and shawl collection at Zouk and the Women’s Icon Award which was awarded to her.

Lawyer Aiman Ariff Abdul Azij, representing OMM Sdn Bhd, when met by reporters, said both parties agreed to settle the suit based on terms that had been agreed upon.

Without revealing the terms of the settlement, he said they would be recorded before Judicial Commissioner Darryl Goon Siew Chye ona date yet to be fixed by the court.

The mediation process involving all the parties took almost two hours in the chambers of deputy registrar Nurulizwan Ahmad Zubir, who acted as the mediator, at the High Court Mediation Centre here.

Neelofa, 29, was also present, but media members failed to interview her when she was seen leaving the court complex in a hurry in a black BMW car.

Her lawyer, Wan Nurliyana Abdul Rahman, told reporters that all parties agreed to settle the suit.

Lawyer Mohamad Lokman Hakim Abd Rahman, representing Rotikaya, said the suit was settled amicably today and the consent judgment would be recorded before Judicial Commissioner Datuk Aliza Sulaiman this Nov 8.

Neelofa had filed the suit against OMM Media in last September claiming that two articles published by the defendant on its website www.ohmymedia.cc on March 5 and April 11, were defamatory statements against her and untrue.

She alleged that the articles by implication or innuendo accused her of having been rejected from receiving an award from the Malaysian government and gave the impression that she was a person of no moral and a hypocrite.

The actress also claimed that the contents of the articles were not true and published by the defendants without giving her the opportunity to deny the statements.

Neelofa also sued Rotikaya for publishing defamatory statements against her over similar issues. — Bernama