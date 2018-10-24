Universiti Teknologi Petronas in QS Asia University Rankings Top 100

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) has stepped up its ascent to 99th spot in the 2019 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University Rankings, making it the only private university in the country placed in the top 100.

UTP has improved significantly in the rankings by leapfrogging 92 places since its debut in 2014.

The 99th position is the university’s highest achievement in the QS Asia University Rankings. It was at 101 in the 2018 rankings.

UTP vice-chancellor, Prof Dr Mohamed Ibrahim Abdul Mutalib said the analysis into the ranking results showed improvements in three indicators, namely papers per faculty, international faculty, and inbound and outbound exchange students which placed the university into the top 100.

“Moving forward, we will continue our primary focus in providing superior academic programmes, innovative research and enriching students’ experiences in our quest towards global prominence.

“Our goal now is to claim the top 50 spot in the QS Asia University Rankings by 2020,” he said. — Bernama