Geoscience dept says needs 14 days to determine Kampung Pawong’s safety

The crevice at Kampung Pawong near KM14 of Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands.

IPOH, Oct 24 — The Mineral and Geoscience Department (JMG) will need at least two weeks to determine if Kampung Pawong, where a crevice has appeared, is safe for habitation.

State JMG deputy director Basharuddin Ismail said the department will look into the area’s topography map.

“From our observation, the area is unsafe but we need to look at the map to determine it,” he said.

Speaking to reporters when met at the site here today, Basharuddin denied the incident was due to underground vibration as suggested by social media rumours.

“Before the incident at 11am, there was a downpour which led to the crevice,” he added.

Basharuddin also said the crevice has shown signs of growing larger as it has widened to 1.6m from 1.2m measured yesterday.

“It has also deepened from 1.5m to 1.7m,” he said.

Kampung Pawong village chief Ismail Balah said villagers were prepared to evacuate if JMG declares the area unsafe.

“We are willing to relocate to a new place,” he said, adding that some of the villagers are traumatised over the incident.

Earlier, Malay Mail reported that erosion leading to soil movement was believed to have caused the crevice at Kampung Pawong near KM14 of Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands yesterday.

Occupants from six of the 15 houses in the village have been told to evacuate the area for their own safety.

They are now staying with their relatives in the same village.