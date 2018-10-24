Parliament to do away with minister in charge

Nga said today that the ministerial position will be vacated after the executive tables the Commission of Parliamentary Services Bill 2019 next year. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — Malaysia is working to decommission its minister in charge of parliamentary affairs by next year in a bid to promote greater independence among the three branches of government.

Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Nga Kor Ming told reporters in Parliament today that the ministerial position — currently held by Datuk Liew Vui Keong — will be vacated after the executive tables the Commission of Parliamentary Services Bill 2019 next year.

“When we have this Act in place, the Parliament will have its own budget and there will no longer be a minister in charge of Parliament matters.

“The Speaker will be the head of the House,” he said.

Nga added that the proposal to make the legislature more independent received support from both sides of the political divide.

The Teluk Intan MP said that with the proposed Act, Parliament will no longer fall under the purview of the Prime Minister’s Department.

The Public Accounts Committee will also be the only parliamentary panel to be provided support staff, Nga said.

The move is in line with ruling Pakatan Harapan’s election manifesto on parliamentary reforms.