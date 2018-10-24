Chairs may be empty but Parliament hears all, Muhyiddin tells Najib

Upset by the low turnout during his turn to debate the government’s mid-term review of the 11th Malaysian Plan, Najib lamented yesterday that he should just write Facebook posts in the future. — Picture via Facebook/Najib Razak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin expressed bemusement at former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s claimed disappointment with the absence of government backbenchers when he was addressing Parliament.

“Well, I do not see why the big fuss over this matter.

“As far as I know, the attending Parliament officers will dictate and record down those giving speeches in the Hansard,” he said in Parliament today.

Upset by the low turnout during his turn to debate the government’s mid-term review of the 11th Malaysian Plan, Najib lamented yesterday that he should just write Facebook posts in the future since ministers and their deputies were disinclined to listen to him.

“Maybe these ministers have early lunch appointments. Maybe some of them are also forced to rest in the afternoon because they couldn’t get a good night’s sleep,” Najib said further in the posting yesterday.

Today, Muhyiddin said he was unsure why the ministers and deputies chose not to be present during Najib’s address but said it was up to each lawmaker to decide if they needed to be around.

He also said the incident was not unprecedented or even rare.

“I have been an MP for a long time. Sometimes, it is common to have a lone MP addressing an almost empty House,” he said.

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran pointed out that Parliament debates are broadcast “live” and lawmakers can follow them remotely.

“You do not necessarily need to be in Parliament to listen. Some of us are travelling throughout the country on official duty and it is accessible at any time we want,” he said.