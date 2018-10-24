Irwan trails Najib to MACC for questioning on 1MDB, IPIC

Former Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah arrives at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters in Putrajaya October 24, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 24 — Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here today to be questioned on deals involving 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and Abu Dhabi’s International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC).

The former Treasury secretary-general arrived at the compound at 3.25pm in a black Perodua Myvi.

Dressed in a white shirt and black pants, the 61-year-old gave a wry smile as he headed into the building to meet with MACC investigators.

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is already inside, having arrived earlier to give his statement over the same matter.

It is reported that both Irwan and Najib could face charges over connections with a debt settlement payment made to the sovereign wealth fund last year.