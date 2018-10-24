Rapper Altimet hopes to repeat success of hit song ‘Amboi’

Altimet after winning the Best Performance award at Anugerah Juara Lagu 32. — Picture via Instagram @altimet

PETALING JAYA, Oct 24 — After rocking the stage at Anugerah Juara Lagu 32 in February with his performance of Amboi, rapper Altimet hoped to see a repeat of his success with Bunga.

Bunga is among 30 songs to compete at the semifinals of Muzik-Muzik 33, to be shown for weekly from November 6 to November 23.

“Last year, my only aim was to write the best song possible.

“Although Amboi was a rap song, but I saw it more as a folk song where I wrote about problems people are facing,” he told Malay Mail.

Altimet said a folk song does not have to be narrowed down to using just asli melody, but a rap song with the right words could be considered as a folk song too.

With Bunga, Altimet said it’s a song about a problem many are facing which is how people deal with loans.

Altimet says only his mother Jamalah Agil Alsagoff has the right to tell him to continue his career. — Picture via Instagram @altimet

“And I am not pointing fingers to anyone. I’m trying to teach myself to do the right thing.

“Some owe money to banks and in turn the banks owe money to other banks, so who is to say they are the ones with money?

“If you look at the logic behind it, it doesn’t make sense to a lay-person like me.”

Altimet is also adamant he will retire this year and only his mother, Jamalah Agil Alsagoff, has the right to tell him to continue his career.

He bagged the Best Performance award at Anugerah Juara Lagu 32 and walked away with RM12,000.