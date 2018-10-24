Nasi lemak cheese: The next culinary atrocity?

PETALING JAYA, Oct 24 — An extremely creative, albeit ludicrous effort to jazz up his nasi lemak left a bad taste in the mouth for many Malaysians when Twitter user Syafeeq FaXys introduced the nasi lemak cheese.
With unorthodox food trends usually revolving around the addition of cheese or durian — plus a whole host of other ingredients that are not used traditionally — Syafeeq’s experiment of adding grated cheese to regular nasi lemak before popping it into a microwave oven to melt it, did not exactly produce a culinary hit as he would have hoped for.
Nasi Lemak Cheese. pic.twitter.com/5hlJIHIrj0— Syafeeq FaXys (@syafeeq17) October 23, 2018
Many were not amused by the mix with some even claiming there is a special place in hell for those who dare mix nasi lemak with cheese.
No..— Rhys William (@si_rhys) October 23, 2018
Just no... https://t.co/62HRQSqgwS
Ada neraka khas untuk orang yang campur nasi lemak dengan cheese. https://t.co/xYeDmvnjIT— Pizzo 🍕 (@pvckingpizza) October 23, 2018
The one on the right looks like someone regurgitated hydrochloric acid from its stomach upon seeing the photo on the left.— H (@ohmbow) October 24, 2018
Whoever thought of putting cheese on nasi lemak should undergo exorcism.
Semakin hari manusia semakin kurang ajar dengan makanan https://t.co/ZUQUOO16hs— Joe Kundalini (@jhnrdzi) October 23, 2018
helo pulis, bomba, jpam, rukun tetangga semua tengok ni dia letak cheese kat nasi lemak https://t.co/GZvxc9I1O0— mystique (@nadyazainalll) October 24, 2018
Pisang goreng cheese aku bole layan lagi, but nasi lemak cheese, A BIG NO, what a disgrace, who propose this idea? OMG, please stop, plus I pray and hope that there's no one proposing Rendang Ayam cheese https://t.co/Aly1geXFk4— ArifLuqman (@ArifLuqmanul) October 24, 2018
But it wasn’t all bad news for nasi lemak lovers out there, with at least one person having a DIY go at the dish. Do you reckon you’ll be trying it out too?
