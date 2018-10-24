Nasi lemak cheese: The next culinary atrocity?

Nasi lemak cheese, yay or nay? — Picture courtesy of Twitter user syafeeq17

PETALING JAYA, Oct 24 — An extremely creative, albeit ludicrous effort to jazz up his nasi lemak left a bad taste in the mouth for many Malaysians when Twitter user Syafeeq FaXys introduced the nasi lemak cheese.

With unorthodox food trends usually revolving around the addition of cheese or durian — plus a whole host of other ingredients that are not used traditionally — Syafeeq’s experiment of adding grated cheese to regular nasi lemak before popping it into a microwave oven to melt it, did not exactly produce a culinary hit as he would have hoped for.

Many were not amused by the mix with some even claiming there is a special place in hell for those who dare mix nasi lemak with cheese.

Ada neraka khas untuk orang yang campur nasi lemak dengan cheese. https://t.co/xYeDmvnjIT — Pizzo 🍕 (@pvckingpizza) October 23, 2018

The one on the right looks like someone regurgitated hydrochloric acid from its stomach upon seeing the photo on the left.



Whoever thought of putting cheese on nasi lemak should undergo exorcism. — H (@ohmbow) October 24, 2018

Semakin hari manusia semakin kurang ajar dengan makanan https://t.co/ZUQUOO16hs — Joe Kundalini (@jhnrdzi) October 23, 2018

helo pulis, bomba, jpam, rukun tetangga semua tengok ni dia letak cheese kat nasi lemak https://t.co/GZvxc9I1O0 — mystique (@nadyazainalll) October 24, 2018

Pisang goreng cheese aku bole layan lagi, but nasi lemak cheese, A BIG NO, what a disgrace, who propose this idea? OMG, please stop, plus I pray and hope that there's no one proposing Rendang Ayam cheese https://t.co/Aly1geXFk4 — ArifLuqman (@ArifLuqmanul) October 24, 2018

But it wasn’t all bad news for nasi lemak lovers out there, with at least one person having a DIY go at the dish. Do you reckon you’ll be trying it out too?