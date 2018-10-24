Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Eat/Drink

Nasi lemak cheese: The next culinary atrocity?

Published 25 minutes ago on 24 October 2018

By Joe Lee

Nasi lemak cheese, yay or nay? — Picture courtesy of Twitter user syafeeq17
Nasi lemak cheese, yay or nay? — Picture courtesy of Twitter user syafeeq17

PETALING JAYA, Oct 24 — An extremely creative, albeit ludicrous effort to jazz up his nasi lemak left a bad taste in the mouth for many Malaysians when Twitter user Syafeeq FaXys introduced the nasi lemak cheese.

With unorthodox food trends usually revolving around the addition of cheese or durian — plus a whole host of other ingredients that are not used traditionally — Syafeeq’s experiment of adding grated cheese to regular nasi lemak before popping it into a microwave oven to melt it, did not exactly produce a culinary hit as he would have hoped for.

Many were not amused by the mix with some even claiming there is a special place in hell for those who dare mix nasi lemak with cheese.

But it wasn’t all bad news for nasi lemak lovers out there, with at least one person having a DIY go at the dish. Do you reckon you’ll be trying it out too?   

Related Articles

In Eat/Drink