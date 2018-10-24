GBS ready to take over if current state govt unlawful, says Ongkili

Leaders of the new Sabah opposition bloc, Gabungan Bersatu Sabah, pose for a group picture during the launch ceremony in Kota Kinabalu October 24, 2018. — Picture by Julia Chan

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 24 — The new Sabah opposition bloc, Gabungan Bersatu Sabah (GBS), was launched today with Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president Tan Sri Pairin Kitingan as interim chairman.

The alliance between PBS, Umno Sabah, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR Sabah) and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) is the final nail in the coffin for Barisan Nasional (BN) in the state.

PBS deputy president Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili said at the launch that GBS was ready to form the state government if the current Parti Warisan Sabah-led government is declared unlawful by the court.

“The formation of GBS marks the end of Barisan Nasional in Sabah. We are an alternative body that is formed to pursue the interests of the state and we are on standby to take over the current government, whose legitimacy is still in question,” he said.

GBS secretary general Datuk Masidi Manjun, who is also Umno Sabah secretary, said the new bloc aims to bring about a new political culture where all parties are equal.

“In the past, we have had coalitions where people say that one party controls the others, but now we are putting aside our interest for the bigger picture,” he said.

Masidi pointed out that the line-up of office bearers for GBS is still the interim line-up and the next phase would see former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman returning as a co-advisor with Pairin.

“This is the interim line up while we are still processing our registration while we decide the details. There could be changes in lineup,” he said.

Asked how Umno Sabah will manoeuvre between their central leadership and state interests, Masidi said that the party president, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, had given verbal assurance that Umno Sabah will be given autonomy to make independent political decisions.

“Full political autonomy to me means we are free to decide ourselves who we want to associate with. The reality of the new political scenario means we take it upon ourselves to decide our fate,” he said.

The bloc, which has been in the offing for several months now, will have Dr Maximus, STAR president Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, PBRS president Tan Sri Joseph Kurup, Umno State chairman Datuk Hajiji Noor and independent Kimanis MP Datuk Anifah Aman as deputy chairmen.

Umno’s Datuk Salleh Said Keruak is treasurer, while PBS’ Datuk Joniston Bangkuai is information chief. All other elected representatives will automatically be committee members in GBS.

The announcement of the new bloc comes before a court mention tomorrow to hear Musa’s suit against chief minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal and Head of State Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin to declare Shafie’s swearing-in unconstitutional.

Musa was first to be sworn in as chief minister on May 10 following the May 9 polls but several defections later saw Shafie gaining the majority in the state legislative assembly. Shafie was then sworn in without the official resignation of Musa.

The court will hear oral submissions and argument on the case tomorrow. The date for decision is yet to be known.