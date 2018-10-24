After deadly landslide, Penang orders safety review of all projects in state

Chow admitted that with climate change, many current procedures may no longer be sufficient. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 24 — The Penang government has instructed all government agencies to review and inspect safety measures of all ongoing infrastructure and development projects in the state.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said even upcoming projects must be examined to ensure adequate safety measures are in place.

“For all ongoing projects, the respective agencies must look at the compliance to safety measures and to ensure there is strict monitoring to ensure compliance,” he said.

He said priority should be given to safety regulations and environmental protection to prevent any repeat of the Bukit Kukus incident.

Chow admitted that with climate change, many current procedures may no longer be sufficient.

“The existing regulatory power is inadequate, looks like the enforcement of existing regulation is also inadequate,” he said.

He said this is why there is a need to re-examine all ongoing and upcoming projects.

He said the state government will not compromise when it comes to safety measures in construction projects.

“It is compulsory for all government agencies to comply with all laws and all consultants or contractors appointed must also comply with all safety regulations and laws,” he said.

He said even in the private sector, all projects in Penang must be of higher than average standards to meet all safety regulations.

Earlier today, the Penang Development Corporation (PDC) signed a memorandum of understanding with Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) to boost quality, occupational safety and health in the construction industry.

Chow said it is timely for PDC to sign the agreement with CIDB today in light of the recent fatal Bukit Kukus landslide at the construction site of a paired road project.

He said CIDB will also be invited to work with all other government agencies in Penang including the local councils so that they could benefit from CIDB’s expertise in safety standards of the construction industry.