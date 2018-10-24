Penang creates special committee on Bukit Kukus landslide

The Bukit Kukus landslide last Friday killed nine construction workers and injured four others. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 24 — The Penang state government has set up a special committee to investigate the fatal Bukit Kukus landslide, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said.

He said the state executive council decided on the committee after finding elements of non-compliance in work procedures of the Bukit Kukus paired road project.

“We have received an early report from Penang Island City Council on the Bukit Kukus landslide this morning and the report showed elements of non-compliance in the project,” he said in a press conference today.

Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman, who was a civil engineer and formerly in the Public Works Department, will head this committee.

Public Works committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari and an engineer from the state secretary’s office will also be part of the panel.

Chow said the committee will invite the Penang branch Institute of Engineers Malaysia to assist in its investigations into the incident.

“The committee will be asked with investigating the cause of the landslide and to identify those responsible, if any, for the incident,” he said.

He said they can only make the decision today after the police and Fire and Rescue Department announce the end of the search operations at the site.

Chow said the investigation by the committee is in addition to the ongoing investigations by other governmental agencies including Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) and the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH).

“The committee may talk to other technical agencies such as CIDB, DOSH, the police, the fire and rescue department and the MBPP, the consultant, contractors and sub-contractors in its course of the investigation,” he said.

He said if the committee was to uncover any findings with regards to professional negligence, this will be brought to the respective professional bodies for further action.

He said the special committee will start its investigations soon and hoped they can complete it within a suitable period of time.

For now, the paired road project is still under a stop-work order issued by DOSH and MBPP.

Chow said it is up to DOSH and CIDB’s investigations to determine if the project can continue after this.