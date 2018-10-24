Court jails three Myanmar nationals for smuggling migrants

All three accused, who are not married, were ordered to serve the jail sentence from the date of their arrest, which was June 1 last year. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — Three Myanmar nationals, including a woman, were sentenced to two years’ jail by the High Court here today for 11 counts of smuggling migrants into the country.

Judge Datuk Azman Abdullah handed down the sentence on Chin Khawn Kim, 19, (she), Awi Sian Lian, 33, and Pau Za Khai, 24, after they pleaded guilty to the charges.

When handing down the sentence, Azman said he took into account public interest and the welfare of the accused.

All three accused, who are not married, were ordered to serve the jail sentence from the date of their arrest, which was June 1 last year.

They were charged with smuggling in 11 Myanmar nationals, aged between 11 and 20, at an address in Jalan Hang Kasturi, Dang Wangi here in May last year.

The charge, under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking In Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, provides an imprisonment for up to 15 years and is liable to fine, or both, upon conviction.

In mitigation, the three accused, all cooks, said it was their first offence and promised not to do it again.

Deputy public prosecutor Aznika Mohd Anas prosecuted. — Bernama