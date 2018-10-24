Former manager of Terengganu govt subsidiary pleads not guilty to 138 counts of corruption

Ihsham Shah Chandran Abdullah is led out of the Sessions Court in Kuala Terengganu October 24, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Oct 24 — A former business development manager of a Terenganu government’s subsidiary was charged in the Sessions Court here today to 138 counts of corruption, involving more than RM2.7 million.

Ihsham Shah Chandran Abdullah, 59, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges before Judge Rofiah Mohamad.

Ihsham, who arrived at the court, accompanied by his wife and family members, was charged under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act with 104 counts of making false claims, involving RM2.2 million, for courses on emergency safety management.

He was also charged under Section 17 of the same law with 34 counts of accepting bribes, totalling RM500,000.

The offences were allegedly committed in Chukai, Kemaman and Batu Gajah, Perak, between 2014 and 2017.

The court allowed him bail of RM70,000 in one surety and also ordered to report himself at the Kemaman MACC office every month and to surrender his passport.

The court also set November 28 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor from MACC, Amira Sariaty Zainal, while Isham was represented by lawyer Datuk Syed Azimal Amir Syed Abu Bakar. — Bernama