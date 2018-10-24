IGP must stop Hishamuddin immediately — Puthan Perumal

OCTOBER 24 — I was perplexed to read in the news that the IGP welcomed former defence minister Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein's offer to go to China to locate the infamous Jho Low.

There are so many things wrong with this proposition.

Firstly, it must be remembered that the emergence of Jho Low would mean him spilling the beans on who was involved in the 1MDB scandal. We do not know who else had knowledge and allowed it to happen.

Secondly, all those involved in the 1MDB scandal would of course prefer it if Jho Low does not emerge at all. Some would prefer if he just went away, for good. That would leave room for some doubt you see.

Thirdly, how can the IGP allow a former fellow cabinet member of the now accused former prime minister to meet Jho Low who is in all likelihood in fear for his life?

Fourthly, the former defence minister was at all material times of the view that Datuk Seri Najib Razak had done nothing wrong.

I would have thought that the IGP would have restrained Hishamuddin on the grounds of possible interference of investigation and perhaps even interference with a possible witness.

Instead it would seem that the IGP is agreeing to send a former cabinet member who had knowledge of 1MDB to meet the very person who would spill the beans 1MDB.

This is the job of the authorities, from Malaysia or otherwise. Definitely not that of an individual who was in the cabinet with the person now charged in the 1MDB scandal.

If I were involved in the 1MDB scandal and I was part of the previous administrations that literally sanctioned it, I would not want Jho Low to emerge at all.

* Puthan Perumal is an advocate and solicitor

