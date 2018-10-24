Najib arrives at MACC for questioning on 1MDB, IPIC

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya October 24, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 24 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is back yet again at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s headquarters here, this time to help in investigations into deals involving 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and International Petroleum Investment Corporation (IPIC).

The Pekan MP arrived at the compound at 1.55pm in a grey Audi Q7 and was quickly escorted by his legal retinue into the building.

Dressed in a light blue shirt and a dark blue suit, Najib smiled as he quickly greeted the MACC officers inside the building.

Former Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah was also called in today by MACC to help with the investigations.

It is reported that Najib is expected to face four new charges in connection with a debt settlement payment made to the sovereign wealth fund last year.