PAC says may recall Najib over GST refund probe

Datuk Seri Najib Razak walks out from PAC hearing at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 24, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak may be called back for further questioning into an ongoing inquiry into RM19.4 billion missing from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) refund fund, after spending an hour with the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) today.

PAC chairman Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee explained that the bipartisan parliamentary panel needs to review Najib’s statement and will decide whether or not to call the former prime minister back.

“We cannot reveal much for now and we need to review whether there is a need to call him back again.

“Depending on the necessity, we might call him back,” Kiandee told reporters in Parliament.

Najib arrived for the inquiry at about 11am and left about noon. He is scheduled to meet the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission at its headquarters in Putrajaya at 2pm today over matters related to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal.

