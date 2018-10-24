Julau MP claims forgery in SD on alleged dubious member registrations

Sng said nine of those implicated in the matter have since stepped forward and explained that they knowingly entered PKR. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — Julau MP Larry Sng Wei Shien questioned today the authenticity of Sarawak PKR information chief Vernon Kedit's statutory declaration (SD) circulating on social media in which he claimed 27 people were signed up as members without their knowledge.

Speaking to reporters at Parliament, Sng said nine of those implicated in the matter have since stepped forward and explained that they knowingly entered PKR.

“I possessed personal declaration from these individuals showing that they have joined the party and they have consented to be PKR members of Julau.

“Signatories initially presented in the SD were actually forged documents," he claimed.

Sng said he has also lodged a police report over the matter and hoped the authorities will determine if further investigation is needed.

“This is (also) defamatory in nature as it is a false SD,” he said.

The SD had stated that 1,310 individuals were registered without their knowledge or consent as they never intended to join the party, 65 were re-registered although they were already members and 71 registered twice in different branches.

