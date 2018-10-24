Qualcomm brings premium features to mid-range chip

Qualcomm is adding another smartphone chip to its lineup. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 24 — On Monday Qualcomm Technologies Inc announced the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform, a new integrated chip designed for three-camera set-ups, “outstanding” mobile gaming, and AI-powered systems.

While high-end devices in the smartphone industry, like the Samsung Galaxy S9 lineup, LG G7 ThinQ, and Google Pixel, are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845, the company is introducing a mid-range chip that can support the premium qualities that are no long exclusive to these flagship phones.

These choice features are possible thanks to the Qualcomm AI Engine, Qualcomm Spectra ISP, Qualcomm Kryo CPU, and Qualcomm Adreno GPU that make up the system which “bring new experiences to consumers globally,” according to company VP of product management, Kedar Kondap. With the development of this chip, you no longer have to be the owner of an iPhone XS for a high-quality mobile gaming experience, “epic” selfies, and an advanced AI assistant.

As Qualcomm stated, “the most advanced games demand a lot out of a smartphone,” like high frame-rates and specific APIs, for example. The Snapdragon 675 takes all of these into account, while the chip is also optimised for popular games and game engines such as Unity, Unreal, and Messiah.

The Snapdragon 675 also bows to the trend of numerous AI-assisted camera lenses on a single device by supporting a triple camera configuration compatible with telephoto, wide angle, and super-wide-angle lenses. Additionally, the chip supports an enhanced portrait mode and limitless slow-motion all in HD with help from the AI to optimally shoot media.

In general, though, the multi-core AI engine supports far more than just the camera of a device. The software is engineered to become the ultimate assistant by, “learning and adapting to a user’s voice, and optimising battery life.” It can support device security and translation, as well.

The 675 is expected to be implemented into consumer phones in Q1 of 2019, but with the mobile platform already being available today, developers can get started creating apps, services, and other features that optimise this new generation system-on-chip. — AFP-Relaxnews