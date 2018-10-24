Local Chinese drama industry to be recognised at Anugerah Skrin 2018

Part of the actors, actresses and producers vying for the Best Chinese Drama Series. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

PETALING JAYA, Oct 24 — For the first time since TV3’s Anugerah Skrin was introduced in 1996, the organisers will introduce a new category called Best Chinese Drama Series.

The awards ceremony, to be held at Putra World Trade Centre on Nov 2, will see Chinese dramas like Green Wall, Cyan Fence and The Men In Black School vying for top honours.

Veteran actor Alvin Wong said it was a good move by the organisers to help with the growth of the local Chinese drama industry.

“This is a very good beginning. This idea was mooted for quite some time already and I’m glad it’s finally happening.

“It would have been great if it was to happen sooner but it’s not too late,” Wong told Malay Mail.

He also hoped with the addition of the new category, the local Chinese industry would grow together with the Malay industry.

Wong, who is part of the cast for The Men In Black School, also hoped Anugerah Skrin would also recognise Tamil dramas in the future.

“This move would definitely encourage the production houses as well as audience to support local content.”

Also as a first, the awards night will not have hosts but instead 12 award presenters would be handling the show from start to finish.

Among the presenters are Datuk Rosyam Nor, Ayda Jebat, Elly Mazlein, Sherry Al-Hadad, Shuk Sahar and more.

Accomplished presenter and host Sherry said the presenters, who would come on stage in pairs, would bring their own vibes to the stage.

“There might be those who would take the direct approach while some might be adding a bit of improvisation when presenting.

“This is an exciting experiment where audience would see and experience a variety of people trying to make the show come alive,” she said.

Sherry added a rehearsal must be done to ensure smooth sailing of the awards show.

* Anugerah Skrin 2018 will be shown live on TV3, ntv7, TV9 and 8TV.