Apple lists price for iPhone XR repairs — and it hurts

Apple's September 12 event in Cupertino, California, unveiled the new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, and Apple Watch Series 4. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 24 — Four days before its official launch, Apple has unveiled the price to repair an iPhone XR screen: US$199 (RM828).

The iPhone XR repair costs seem expensive until you compare them to that of the iPhone X, XS, and XS Max; then it seems like you’re getting a real bargain.

On Monday, the service pricing of the iPhone XR, which officially releases on October 26, was added to the Apple site: Screen repair and other damages will cost you US$199 and US$399, respectively. With the phone itself costing US$749, the damage repair could cost over half of what you paid in the first place, so it’s best to invest in a tough case and sturdy screen protector, especially since the Apple warranty doesn’t’ cover, “accidental damage or mishandling”.

To fix just the screen of the iPhone XS Max, you’ll have to drop over a hundred more than for the iPhone XR totalling US$329, and other damage repairs will cost you US$599. However, if you do have AppleCare+, a screen replacement for all iPhone models, the XR, XS Max, and everything else, will only cost US$29 and all other damages will total US$99. — AFP-Relaxnews