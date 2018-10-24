Hadi: Penang would be just like Kelantan given same circumstances

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang at the party’s 64th Muktamar in Kuala Terengganu September 16, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang claimed today that Penang would have the same dire financial health as Kelantan if it could only tap the same resources as the latter.

Rejecting the implication of Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng’s disclosure that Kelantan’s debt to Putrajaya was the highest in the country, the PAS president insisted that all Malaysian states carried debt.

“We have been able to pay our debt in stages and have been doing it for the past 28 years despite existing obstacles,” he told reporters in Parliament today.

Lim, a former Penang chief minister, previously said that Kelantan owed RM388 million that it took as advance financial assistance from the federal government as of December last year.

