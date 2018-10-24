KL shares mixed at mid-day

Traders are said to be moving in prime Bursa stocks to take advantage of bargain pricing. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session mixed as bargain hunters battled it out with profit takers, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) remaining above 1,700 level.

At lunch break, the FBM KLCI rose 3.22 points to 1,700.82 from yesterday's close of 1,722.47

After opening 0.17 of-a-point lower at 1,697.43, the benchmark index moved between 1,697.1 and 1,706.18 throughout the morning session.

A dealer said some traders decided to take advantage of the low prices to accumulate quality stocks.

“Furthermore, market sentiment was also lifted by higher Asian stocks, whereby the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2 per cent,” he added.

Among heavyweights in Bursa Malaysia, Maybank fell four sen to RM9.36, Tenaga gained six sen to RM14.14, while Public Bank and Petronas Chemicals were flat at RM24.90 and RM9.34.

For actives, Vortex added one sen to 9.5 sen, Prestariang gained 7.5 sen to 53 sen and Borneo Oil was half-a-sen better at five sen.

The FBM Emas Index increased nine points to 11,749.22, the FBMT 100 Index rose 14.51 points to 11,589.27 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 1.1 points to 11,706.64.

The FBM Ace Index went down 16.97 points to 4,942.54 and the FBM 70 fell 11392 points to 13,538.65.

Sectorwise, the Plantation Index was 21.61 points higher at 7,392.31, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.15 of-a-point lower at 170.14 and the Financial Services Index increased 8.97 points to 17,275.25.

On Bursa Malaysia's broader market, losers outpaced gainers 443 to 246, with 318 counters unchanged, 897 untraded and 30 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.34 billion units valued at RM818.23 million. — Bernama