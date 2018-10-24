After Guan Eng shows Kelantan sought aid, PAS says that’s federalism

Hadi said that it is the responsibility and priority of the central government to repay the resources that been taken from the state. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang acknowledged today that Kelantan needed RM24.5 million in federal aid to pay civil service salaries this year, but insisted this was part of Malaysia’s federalism.

He said Kelantan was a member of the Federation of Malaysia, under which Putrajaya has specific duties towards the state governments from which it also derives economic benefits and value.

“No, we are not asking for charity.

“It is the responsibility and priority of the central government to repay the resources that been taken from the state,” he said to reporters at Parliament today.

