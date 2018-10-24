Critically-hurt Umno’s two options

The Umno headquarters is decorated for the Umno General Assembly 2018 at PWTC, Kuala Lumpur September 29, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Oct 24 — Umno is its lowest point and its members must decide on one of two paths: dissolving now or continue existing albeit like the “living dead”.

Without power and without money to carry out party activities, Umno has been dormant in the aftermath of the May 9 general election.

The Malay-based political party, put out of action by none other than its former president of 22 years Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, is no longer at a crossroads for its survival.

The party is in a terrible mess, which is worsening by the day as the new Pakatan Harapan government reveals the shocking wealth accumulated by those in its top-tier leadership.

Umno’s dilemma now is in getting a referendum from its three million or so grassroots members for a final decision on the party’s existence.

At present, the current leadership line-up that was elected just two months ago appear yet to take stock of the party’s reversed fortunes or its relevance in a new political landscape.

Dr Mahathir, now leader of the new ruling coalition, has offered Umno members a way out of their political quagmire: Disband and join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, which bears a similar philosophy.

He is probably acquainted with how Malays think and can anticipate that Umno members are seeking a new vehicle to protect them and their religion, Islam, while fulfilling their economic needs.

Malay minds are simple but also complex when come to politics and religion. They can accommodate differences, but at the same time they know where the limits are.

Dr Mahathir is fully cognisant of this, or else he would not have been able to lead the country for 22 years returned to power after a lapse of 15 years.

The only barrier between the three million Umno members and the prime minister right now are the party’s warlords.