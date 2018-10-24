PM reaches Bangkok to start official visit

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-o-cha are expected to discuss matters pertaining to the Southern Thailand conflict, cross-border crimes, human trafficking as well as economic issues. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

BANGKOK, Oct 24 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has arrived in Bangkok for a two-day official visit beginning today.

The Langkawi MP landed at 11.30am accompanied by his spouse, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, who is also scheduled for several programmes here.

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and International Trade and Industries Minister Datuk Darell Leikeng are also part of the delegation.

Dr Mahathir’s plane landed at military terminal of the Don Mueng International Airport, and he was welcomed by Thai government officials such as Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Suwaphan Tanyuvardhana, Thailand’s ambassador to Malaysia Narong Sasitorn, Chief of Protocol Nadhavathna Krishnamra and Colonel Titawat Satientip, the Thailand military attaché assigned to Dr Mahathir.

Dr Mahathir was also greeted by Malaysia’s ambassador to Thailand Datuk Jojie Samuel and the defence attaché at the Malaysian embassy here, Brig-Gen Baharuddin Ahmad.

The prime minister will meet his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-o-cha later today, and the two leaders are expected to discuss matters pertaining to the Southern Thailand conflict, cross-border crimes, human trafficking as well as economic issues.

Dr Mahathir will also meet members of the Malaysian diaspora here and deliver a public lecture at the Chulalongkorn University before departing for home.

Malaysia has been the facilitator of peace talks between the Thailand government and MARA Patani, an umbrella body representing militant groups in the Southern Thailand provinces of Yala, Narathiwat and Pattani since 2014, after conflict in the region broke out 15 years ago.

In August, former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Rahim Noor was appointed as the new facilitator for the talks, replacing Datuk Seri Ahmad Zamzamin Hashim, who was appointed by the then Barisan Nasional government.