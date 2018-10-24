Brilliant start by Chia-Soh in French Open badminton tournament

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — National men’s doubles pair, Aaron Chia Teng Fong-Soh Wooi Yik kicked off their campaign in style in the 2018 French Open Badminton Tournament by advancing into the second round of the tournament in Paris, France on Tuesday (Wednesday in Malaysia).

The unseeded pair, however, had to dig deep into their reserves before edging the Chew’s brothers — Phillip and Ryan; winning 27-25 and 21-12 in the opening round match held at Stade Pierre de Coubertin, according to the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

Another national pair, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi, however, crashed out from the US$750,000 (RM3.123 million) tournament after losing 21-16, 17-21 and 16-21 to Liao Min Chun-Su Ching Heng of Taiwan in another first round match.

National women’s doubles pair, Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean also faced a similar fate after they were beaten by the second seed, Misaki Matsutomo-Ayaka Takahashi of Japan, losing 15-21 and 14-21.

Former national men’s singles shuttler, Liew Daren also failed to advance into the next round after losing 19-21 and 17-21 to Rajiv Ouseph of England in the first round encounter. — Bernama